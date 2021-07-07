Dilip Kumar: 'The One Man Who Could Unite India & Pakistan'

Dilip Kumar and Shabana Azmi were among them. Kumar's home was turned into a centre for relief work during the 1993 Mumbai riots.

In an interview with Anupama Chandra (published in 1993), he said, "In the name of religion, religion itself is abused and defiled. All religions promote thoughts of fellowship, kindness, and consideration. But what is taking place is irreligious and ungodly bestiality let loose on the innocent people."

"The poor people. They are spread in thousands all over the city with no adequate shelter, no provision for food for themselves or their children. Bas, period. No more talk about this. It makes me sick."

During the riots, several celebrities including Aamir Khan, Sunil Dutt, and Yash Chopra sat in protest under the Mahatma Gandhi statue. At the same time, Dilip Kumar was part of the delegation that went to visit then Prime Minister Narsimha Rao and urged him to help Mumbai.