A Loss to Our Cultural World: PM Modi Condoles Dilip Kumar's Death
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to offer his condolences over the death of veteran actor Dilip Kumar.
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has passed away at the age of 98, news agency ANI reported, citing the pulmonologist treating him at PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai.
The actor passed away at 7:30 am on Wednesday, 7 July.
Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu's family friend, Faisal Farooqui, shared the news on the veteran actor's official Twitter handle. "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return. - Faisal Farooqui", the tweet read.
The veteran actor had been admitted to the hospital last week after he complained of breathlessness.
PM Modi Condoles Veteran Actor's Death
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to offer his condolences over the demise of the veteran actor.
"Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP," he said.
(With inputs from ANI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.