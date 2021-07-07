Saira Banu at Dilip Kumar's funeral.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Dilip Kumar's Last Journey: Thespian Laid to Rest With Full State Honours
Dilip Kumar passed away at the age of 98.
Thespian Dilip Kumar's demise on Wednesday sent the nation into mourning. The icon, who passed away due to age-related illness, has left a rich legacy behind him for filmmakers and actors.
Kumar's funeral proceedings began in the evening as his mortal remains were wrapped in the Tricolour. Dilip Kumar's wife and actor Saira Banu was seen with their family members and friends.
Actor Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Balan, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and many other celebrities had visited Kumar's home to offer condolences and pay their last respects. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced that Dilip Kumar will be cremated with full state honours.
Dilip Kumar's family friend Faisal Farooqui took to Twitter to share a video of the actor being draped in the Tricolour.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.