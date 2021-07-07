Dilip Kumar's Last Journey: Thespian Laid to Rest With Full State Honours

Thespian Dilip Kumar's demise on Wednesday sent the nation into mourning. The icon, who passed away due to age-related illness, has left a rich legacy behind him for filmmakers and actors.

Kumar's funeral proceedings began in the evening as his mortal remains were wrapped in the Tricolour. Dilip Kumar's wife and actor Saira Banu was seen with their family members and friends.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Balan, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and many other celebrities had visited Kumar's home to offer condolences and pay their last respects. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced that Dilip Kumar will be cremated with full state honours.