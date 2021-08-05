Mithran Jawahar’s Dhanush Starrer D44 Is Now Thiruchitrambalam
Thiruchitrambalam starring Dhanush has music by Anirudh Ravichander.
The makers of Dhanush’s upcoming film, tentatively called D44, revealed its new title Thiruchitrambalam, on Thursday. The film is directed by Mithran Jawahar and also stars Nithya Menen, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Raashi Khanna.
Sun Pictures shared the news on social media with a small video. “#D44 is #Thiruchitrambalam @dhanushkraja @anirudhofficial #MithranJawahar @prakashraaj #Bharathiraja @MenenNithya @RaashiiKhanna_ @priya_Bshankar (sic),” they tweeted.
The movie started shoot in Chennai with a pooja ceremony which was attended by Dhanush, Nithya Menen, and Prakash Raj, among others. Sun Pictures shared pictures from the film’s pooja ceremony and wrote, “@dhanushkraja's #D44 shooting commences Today!”
Thiruchitrambalam marks the director Mithran’s fourth collaboration with Dhanush after the films Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Kutty, and Uthamaputhiran. The music for the film is by Anirudh Ravichander who has worked with Dhanush earlier in the 2015 releases Maari and Thanga Magan. The movie is scheduled to release theatrically next year.
Dhanush has several other films lined up including Love Story and Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re starring Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan. Dhanush also stars in a Hollywood film helmed by Anthony and Joe Russo, titled The Gray Man.
