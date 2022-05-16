Taapsee Pannu & Viacom18 Studios Collaborate for Their Next Project ‘Dhak Dhak'
'Dhak Dhak' stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Dia Mirza, and Sanjana Sanghi.
Viacom18 Studios and Taapsee Pannu’s production house Outsiders Films, in association with BLM Pictures, have announced their latest project Dhak Dhak starring Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Dia Mirza, and Sanjana Sanghi.
The film follows the four women as they embark on a life changing journey to the highest motorable pass in the world. Dhak Dhak will be directed by Tarun Dudeja who also wrote the film with Parijat Joshi.
Taapsee Pannu said in a statement, “We have attempted to give audiences a visual experience that they have rarely seen on screen. Dhak Dhak narrates the story of four women who realise that freedom has to be owned and never given.”
Talking about the collaboration, Viacom18 Studios COO, Ajit Andhare, said in a statement, “Dhak Dhak is a heart-warming story of four women undertaking a trip breaking out of their cocoons & discovering themselves through this journey of introspection and adventure. This was the perfect script and resonates well with the DNA of our storytelling.”
Dhak Dhak is slated to release theatrically in 2023.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.