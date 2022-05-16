Taapsee Pannu & Viacom18 Studios Collaborate for Their Next Project ‘Dhak Dhak'

Talking about the collaboration, Viacom18 Studios COO, Ajit Andhare, said in a statement, “Dhak Dhak is a heart-warming story of four women undertaking a trip breaking out of their cocoons & discovering themselves through this journey of introspection and adventure. This was the perfect script and resonates well with the DNA of our storytelling.”

Dhak Dhak is slated to release theatrically in 2023.