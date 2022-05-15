Taapsee Pannu Congratulates Partner Mathias Boe After India’s Thomas Cup Win
The Indian team’s doubles coach is former Danish badminton player Mathias Boe
The Indian badminton team scripted history on by beating 14-time champions in the finals of the 2022 Thomas Cup. This is India's first win at the tournament. The team’s doubles coach is former Danish badminton player Mathias Boe, actor Taapsee Pannu's partner.
Taapsee took to Instagram to congratulate the team and also posted a special message for Mathias.
On Saturday, Taapsee took to Instagram Stories after India won the first two matches in the best-of-five tie. Then, after India won the third game to lift the trophy, she first shared a video and captioned it as, “The boys did it. First-ever Thomas Cup for India.” Following this, she shared a picture of one of the players hugging Mathias and wrote, “Mr Coach you made us proud,” tagging Mathias and adding the hashtag #ThomasCupWinner.
