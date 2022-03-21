'Shabaash Mithu' Teaser: Taapsee Pannu Steps Into Mithali Raj's Shoes
Produced by Viacom18 Studios, Shabaash Mithu is directed by Srijit Mukherji.
The teaser of Taapsee Pannu-starrer Shabaash Mithu has dropped. The film is based on cricketer Mithali Raj, who is the captain of the Indian Women's cricket team.
The teaser touches upon the achievements of the women's cricket team, with an emphasis on Mithali's career. The movie will also follow the high and low points of her life. While Taapsee plays the titular role, Vijay Raaz is supposed to play a pivotal part in the film. The teaser begins with the announcer saying that Mithali has been "the most consistent" and calls it a magical moment for Indian cricket. We also get to see Taapsee's first look as the cricketer.
Produced by Viacom18 Studios, Shabaash Mithu is directed by Srijit Mukherji and written by Priya Aven.
