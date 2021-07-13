Cocktail Turns 9: Deepika Padukone Talks About Her 'Breakthrough' Character
'Cocktail' is directed by Homi Adajania and also stars Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty.
Deepika Padukone is one of Bollywood's most sought-after actors, and has done multiple films over the years. Still, one of her most memorable roles is that of Veronica in Cocktail. Released in 2012, the Deepika starrer clocks nine years today.
Deepika believes that Veronica is one of 'the most special characters' she has portrayed.
"I’ve always believed that while you put a little part of yourself in every character you play, you also carry a part of that character with you forever. And therefore, Veronica will always be one of the most special characters I’ve played on screen; one that changed a lot for me professionally and impacted me personally," she told Hindustan Times.
Even though she made her debut with the 2007 film Om Shanti Om, Deepika admits that Veronica was her breakthrough character.
“Yes. I would like to believe so! If a character turned out to be so successful and resonated with millions, then obviously there was something about that character that the audiences empathised with."Deepika Padukone, Actor
Cocktail was directed by Homi Adajania and written by Imtiaz Ali, and also stars Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty. Talking about her preparation for the role, Deepika revealed that she didn't identify with the character. When she got the script, she presumed she had been cast as Meera, played by Diana.
"It was Imtiaz Ali who called me up one day and requested me to re-read the script for Veronica. A couple of days later and after giving it some thought, I understood what he meant and saw what he saw. And while I had butterflies in my tummy, I also knew that I was ready for it,” she added.
