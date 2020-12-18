Sidharth Malhotra, Diana Penty Team Up for New Music Video

Diana had earlier posted a photos of her and Sidharth on a flight, presumably to on their way to shoot the music video. They're sitting on either side of the aisle wearing masks and face shield.

Sidharth has also featured opposite Tara Sutaria in the music video for 'Masakali 2.0'. The track is Tanishk Bagchi’s rendition of the song 'Masakali' which was composed by AR Rahman and sung by Mohit Chauhan for Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra’s 2009 film Delhi-6. The song received mixed reviews with many arguing that it was a poor imitation of the original.

Sidharth Malhotra is also set to star in Shershaah. Directed by Vishnu Varadhan and backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film is based on the late Captain Vikram Batra who was martyred during the 1999 Kargil War between India and Pakistan.