Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Share Pics From Their Adventurous Birthday Vacation

Taking to her Instagram, Deepika wrote in her late birthday post for Ranveer, "May our lives be blessed with experiences & adventures in abundance…@ranveersingh #happybirthday #gratitude."

In one of the pictures, we can see the pair sharing a romantic kiss. The two look comfortable in their adventure attires. While Deepika shines in her white t-shirt paired with black shorts, Ranveer looks sharp in his all-black look.

In a video from her carousel post, Ranveer moves the camera towards Deepika, who is sitting by the lake and says, "Welcome to Deepika Vs Wild."