Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Share Pics From Their Adventurous Birthday Vacation
Ranveer Singh celebrated his 37th birthday with Deepika Padukone on 6 July.
Actor Deepika Padukone recently shared some beautiful pictures of herself with actor-husband Ranveer Singh, from their adventurous vacation in the wild. Ranveer, who was last seen in Netflix's Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls, retrieving a rare Serbian flower for Deepika, celebrated his 37th birthday on 6 July.
Taking to her Instagram, Deepika wrote in her late birthday post for Ranveer, "May our lives be blessed with experiences & adventures in abundance…@ranveersingh #happybirthday #gratitude."
In one of the pictures, we can see the pair sharing a romantic kiss. The two look comfortable in their adventure attires. While Deepika shines in her white t-shirt paired with black shorts, Ranveer looks sharp in his all-black look.
In a video from her carousel post, Ranveer moves the camera towards Deepika, who is sitting by the lake and says, "Welcome to Deepika Vs Wild."
In her second post, Deepika shared some mesmerising vidoes of the sunset. In one of the pictures, we can see her all geared up for a trekking and cycling adventure with Ranveer.
Sharing the same set of pictures, Ranveer wrote on his Instagram, "Love to love you #baby @deepikapadukone #birthday #photodump."
Deepika and Ranveer got married in 2018, after dating for severeal months. The couple had a private destination wedding in Italy's Lake Como.
