Rashmika Mandanna's Manager Allegedly Cheats Her of Rs 80 Lakh: Report

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has reportedly been cheated of Rs 80 lakh by her long-term manager. A report by Pinkvilla states that upon learning about the incident, Rashmika fired her manager. The actor is yet to officially react or comment on the incident.
“There is some chatter about Rashmika being duped of ₹80 lakh by her manager. Apparently, she didn’t want to create a scene about it. Therefore, she dealt with it on her own by firing her manager," a source told Pinkvilla.
One of Rashmika's upcoming projects is Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and also starring Ranbir in a lead role. It's set to hit theatres on 11 August. Rashmika is also shooting for Pushpa: The Rule, the second movie in the franchise.
