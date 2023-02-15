ADVERTISEMENT

Dave Hollis, Former Disney Executive & Author, Dies at 47

Dave Hollis spent 17 years of his life working for Disney.

Dave Hollis, Former Disney Executive & Author, Dies at 47
Dave Hollis, former distribution chief for Disney and self-help author, passed away on Saturday night, 11 February, at his home in Austin, Texas. He was 47.

Hollis was hospitalized due to heart-related health issues for some time. However, the exact cause of death has not been determined.

Hollis' ex-wife shared the tragic news on Instagram and wrote, "We are devastated. I have no words and my heart is too broken to find them. Please wrap the kids in prayers as we try and navigate through the unthinkable."

Here, take a look:

Hollis spent 17 years of his life working for Disney. He spent seven years as the company's head of distribution, before leaving in 2018. Later, he joined his ex-wife in her professional ventures.

Hollis had also authored three books, including a self-help book called Get Out of Your Own Way.

He is survived by his four children.

