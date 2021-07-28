Daniel Craig Auditioned for 'Rang De Basanti': Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Hollywood actor Daniel Craig had auditioned for the role of the British jailor in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Rang De Basanti, but couldn't feature in the movie because he was being considered to be the next James Bond at that time.

In his autobiography The Stranger in the Mirror, Mehra says he wanted to create world cinema and was looking at perfection and discipline when it came to the backend being managed. He roped in David Reid and Adam Bowling, executive producers of Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1998) and Snatch (2000), for his film.