HC Withholds Release of Annu Kapoor's 'Hamare Baarah'

Annu Kapoor's film Hamare Baarah has hit a major setback as the Bombay High Court has halted the release of the film two days before its scheduled premiere on 7 June. The release is now postponed until 14 June.

As per a report by The Hindu, the Government Order came after several Muslim organisations had raised concerns over the “provocative” and “insulting” portrayal of the community in the film.