'Jashn-e-Harassment': Twitter Reacts to Aryan Khan Being Denied Bail Yet Again
Aryan Khan, who has been in jail since 8 October, was denied bail by a special Mumbai court on 20 October.
A special Mumbai court on Wednesday, 20 October, rejected the bail pleas of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha. The three have been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection to a raid on a luxury cruise off the coast of Mumbai. Aryan and the others have been in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail since 8 October.
A number of social media users took to Twitter to call the verdict 'harassment'. Film critic Sucharita Tyagi tweeted, "That this is what we're doing to Shahrukh, arguably the biggest, most popular global brand ambassador for India, is an abundantly loud and clear message. They don't care what anyone thinks, they will come for us all. Fall in line, or else".
Film critic Namrata Joshi wrote, "How many times are we going to express shock?"
Some referred to the recent FabIndia controversy stoked by their 'Jashn-E-Riwaaz' advertisement, calling the verdict 'Jashn-E-harassment'. A few on social media also recalled the Sushant Singh Rajput case and Bihar elections.
Here's what others have to say about Aryan being denied bail repeatedly.
