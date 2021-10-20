'Police Found WhatsApp Chats of Aryan Khan Discussing Drugs With Actor': NCB
Aryan Khan has been in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail since 8 October.
A special Mumbai court will pass its orders on the bail applications filed by Aryan Khan and others in connection to the Mumbai cruise case. Aryan, Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha and others were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after the agency raided a luxury cruise off the coast of Mumbai.
As per a report by ANI, the NCB has said that it has submitted the WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan in court. "The police have found drug- related WhatsApp chats that are allegedly between Aryan Khan and a debut actress", ANI quoted the agency as saying.
Aryan has been in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail since 8 October. Before that, he was in the custody of the NCB.
During the court hearing last week, the NCB had claimed that Aryan is a 'regular consumer of drugs'. The agency further stated that Aryan's WhatsApp chats reveal his links to an international cartel.
On the other hand, Aryan's lawyers argued that neither did NCB find any drugs on their client nor is there evidence to suggest that he was about to use banned substances.
