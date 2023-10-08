'Could Still Be Singing For SRK': Sonu Nigam on Actors Not Fighting For Singers

Sonu Nigam has said that he would still be singing for actors such as Shah Rukh Khan if they would fight for singers they respected. In an interview with Zoom Entertainment, Sonu said that actors might have their preferences, but they don't really fight for the singers.
When told that many actors respect him as a singer Sonu said, "I don’t think actors fight or interfere with singers in their films. If that was the case, I would still be singing for Shah Rukh Khan. They (actors) think this is the composer’s or director’s department. The best they can do is give their preference. But they don't fight for anyone."
Speaking about collaborating with Aamir Khan for Laal Singh Chaddha, Sonu told the publication that Aamir was the producer as well as the actor in the film, and therefore he asked for a particular singer. “Like, in PK, when I sang the song ('Bhagwan Hai Kahan Re Tu'), I had a tiff with the music companies. They did not want me to sing. But, Rajkummar Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra put their foot down, ‘Sonu hi gaayega (only Sonu will sing this song)'.”
Sonu Nigam has come out with a single titled 'Bitter Betrayals', in collaboration with Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar.
