'Could Still Be Singing For SRK': Sonu Nigam on Actors Not Fighting For Singers

Sonu Nigam has said that he would still be singing for actors such as Shah Rukh Khan if they would fight for singers they respected. In an interview with Zoom Entertainment, Sonu said that actors might have their preferences, but they don't really fight for the singers.

When told that many actors respect him as a singer Sonu said, "I don’t think actors fight or interfere with singers in their films. If that was the case, I would still be singing for Shah Rukh Khan. They (actors) think this is the composer’s or director’s department. The best they can do is give their preference. But they don't fight for anyone."