Complaints Filed Against Prakash Raj For 'Chandrayaan-3' Tweet; Actor Clarifies

On Sunday, Prakash Raj had taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share an image of a tea-seller with a caption “Breaking News: The image just received from Chandraan.” The post was was based on an old joke that when Neil Armstrong set foot on the moon he was greeted by a Malayali tea seller who offered him a cup of his brew. The joke was, in fact, to credit the nature of Malayalis, who are found everywhere in the world.

The tweet led to a lot of outrage online, with many accusing him of berating ISRO and its scientists and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Later Raj clarified that the post was indeed based on the Armstrong joke.