Remembering Raju Srivastav AKA Gajodhar Bhaiya, the People’s Comedian

Beloved comedian Raju Srivastav passed away in Delhi on Wednesday, 21 September, at the age of 58, his family confirmed to news agency ANI.

He appeared on TV screens across India with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Raju Srivastav became a household name when it came to stand up comedy.

The comedian even won the title of ‘The King of Comedy' in the spin-off The Great Indian Laughter Challenge - Champions.