Chris Hemsworth’s Daughter Plays Gorr’s Daughter in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’
Chris' other two children and wife Elsa Pataky, also make an appearance in 'Thor: Love and Thunder.'
Actor Chris Hemsworth's daughter, India Rose Hemsworth recently essayed the role of Love, in his latest film Thor: Love and Thunder. Love, is Gorr, the God of Butcher's daughter, played by Christian Bale in the film. Together, Thor and Love complete the title of the film 'Love and Thunder.'
Hemsworth also had his twins — Tirstan and Sasha enact in the film. One of them appears in a flashback scene, playing the role of young Thor. The actor's wife Elsa Pataky, also makes an appearance in one of the early scenes, where Thor is seen making out with a wolf woman.
Christian Bale shared his experience acting opposite Hemsworth's daughter, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. He said, "One of the memorable bits for me was working with India, with Chris's little girl. She was so magnificent in it. But it was also so cute seeing our relationship, and her having to be like, 'Who's this weird bald bloke who's all covered in scars and crying over?"
As per the interview, Marvel confirmed that Natalie Portman's kids, one of Waititi's daughters, and Bale's children were also featured in the film. Hemsworth revealed that it took his daughter some time to adjust to Bale's detailed villainous make-up, and she called it "really sticky."
Thor: Love and Thunder, which released on 7 July, marked the beloved hero, Thor's fourth standalone appearance on the big screen. The film also featured the return of Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman as 'King Valkyrie' and 'Jane Foster' respectively.
