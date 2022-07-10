Thor: Love and Thunder Box Office Day 3: Chris Hemsworth Film Shows a Good Jump

Chris Hemsworth-starrer Thor: Love and Thunder was facing a tough time when it came to the box office collection. The latest Marvel Studios offering started slow. It opened at Rs 18.60 crore on its first day of release in India, as per reports.

However, on the third day it has picked up and is nearing the Rs 50-crore mark. Globally, trade experts are predicting the film to hit the $300 million mark by the end of Sunday. This will make it one of the most successful films of the year.