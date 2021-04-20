Chehre Producer Reacts to Rhea Chakraborty's Absence From Posters
Following the poster release, a number of fans had questioned Rhea's absence.
Rumy Jaffery's upcoming thriller Chehre, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles, was all set to release in theatres on 9 April. However, given the sharp rise in coronavirus cases, the makers of the film decided to postpone its release.
Following the unveiling of Chehre's posters, a number of people had questioned Rhea Chakraborty's absence there. There were a number of speculations regarding whether she was dropped from the movie. However, the trailer ended them all as the actor made an appearance in it. Now, the producer of Chehre, Anand Pandit, told The Indian Express as to why Rhea wasn't included in the posters.
"Since Rhea is one of the actors in the movie, there's no reason not to mention her name. We signed her much earlier and she completed her part satisfactorily. However, I don’t want to take undue advantage of her situation just for the benefit of my film. That’s why we decided that for the second poster, we won’t mention her name. She’s gone through enough in her life and we didn’t want cause more trouble. We got her into the picture, only when she was comfortable".Anand Pandit, Producer
Rhea and her brother Showik have been under intense public scrutiny following the death of her partner Sushant Singh Rajput in June last year. The siblings were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection to a drugs probe that started after Rajput's demise.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
