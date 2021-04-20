Chehre Producer Reacts to Rhea Chakraborty's Absence From Posters

Rumy Jaffery's upcoming thriller Chehre, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles, was all set to release in theatres on 9 April. However, given the sharp rise in coronavirus cases, the makers of the film decided to postpone its release.

Following the unveiling of Chehre's posters, a number of people had questioned Rhea Chakraborty's absence there. There were a number of speculations regarding whether she was dropped from the movie. However, the trailer ended them all as the actor made an appearance in it. Now, the producer of Chehre, Anand Pandit, told The Indian Express as to why Rhea wasn't included in the posters.