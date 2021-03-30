COVID-19: Big B, Emraan Hashmi-Starrer 'Chehre' Release Pushed
The makers haven't announced a fresh date yet.
The release date of Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi-starrer Chehre has been pushed due to a spike in coronavirus cases across the country. The film was supposed to hit theatres on 9 April.
“Due to the rising case of Covid-19 and new guidelines for cinemas, we are unable to release our movie Chehre on 9th April and decided to postpone until further notice,” the makers said in a statement on Tuesday.
“We have received an overwhelming response on our trailer and we are grateful for all the love and support. We have decided to bring Chehre to audiences theatrically when the environment is more conducive for the experience", the statement read.
Sharing the statement Emraan Hashmi tweeted, "The well-being of our very own audience is of utmost importance to us. We are extremely humbled by the love and support that we have received this far. See you in the cinemas soon. Until then, stay safe!"
The trailer of the thriller was released on 18 March. Emraan plays an ad executive who takes shelter with a group of old men who regularly indulge in a ‘mock trial’ post-dinner, playing both judge and jury. They convince Emraan to be the criminal for their latest 'case' but he soon learns that he’s trapped in something much more sinister. With dialogues like “humaari aadalaton mai justice nahi judgement hota hai” (in our courts, there’s no justice, only judgements), Amitabh’s character positions their “game” as an accurate carrier of justice.
