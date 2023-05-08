Pics: Sonam Kapoor Wears Special Outfit for King Charles' Coronation Concert

Sonam Kapoor attended King Charles III's coronation concert in style. The Neerja actor took to her Instagram to share pictures of her gorgeous outfit. She said: "Historic moments call for fashion moments. I'm honored to mark the unforgettable occasion of the #Coronationconcert by wearing the collaborative vision of two of the most incredible designers from the two countries I'm lucky to call home..@anamikakhanna.in @emiliawickstead."

The outfit was made by Kolkata-based Anamika Khanna and UK-based designer Emilia Wickstead.