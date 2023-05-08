ADVERTISEMENT

Pics: Sonam Kapoor Wears Special Outfit for King Charles' Coronation Concert

Anamika Khanna and UK-based designer Emilia Wickstead made Sonam Kapoor's stunning outfit.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

Sonam Kapoor attended King Charles III's coronation concert in style. The Neerja actor took to her Instagram to share pictures of her gorgeous outfit. She said: "Historic moments call for fashion moments. I'm honored to mark the unforgettable occasion of the #Coronationconcert by wearing the collaborative vision of two of the most incredible designers from the two countries I'm lucky to call home..@anamikakhanna.in @emiliawickstead."

The outfit was made by Kolkata-based Anamika Khanna and UK-based designer Emilia Wickstead.

