Case Filed Against Actor Karan Mehra on Wife Nisha's Complaint

Following Karan's arrest, Nisha spoke about her accusations and problems in her marital life. She accused Karan of having an affair and said that she didn't speak up about the abuse earlier to protect his 'image'.

Karan, in an interview, alleged that Nisha hurt herself to implicate him after he refused to meet her demands. Speaking to a publication, Nisha had said that she asked for money because Karan was the family's financial head and controlled everything, including her earnings.

"This is definitely about Karan having an extra marital affair, me trying to work on the marriage, him not even taking responsibility of the child and constant abuse over the years, which I have never spoken about. I have evidence to authenticate my claim", Nisha Rawal had told reporters.

On the other hand, Karan told Hindustan Times that on 31 May he and Nisha had a disagreement over distribution of finances. He further alleged that Nisha wanted more than what was agreed upon but he refused. Karan claimed that in order to frame him Nisha banged her own head against the wall. "I have been disrespected and now to use the bechari girl card is unbelievable", Karan had told the publication.

(With inputs from India Today)