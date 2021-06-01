Actor Karan Mehra Arrested After Wife Nisha Rawal Files Complaint

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra has been arrested after his wife & actor Nisha Rawal filed a complaint in Goregaon on Monday night, as per a report by ANI. Mumbai Police told the publication that Nisha filed a complaint following a brawl and a case has been registered.

Earlier, there have been rumours about Karan and Nisha's marriage being in trouble. Speaking to Hindustan Times Karan had said, "I was down with COVID and mourning my loved ones who passed away after contracting the virus. In the midst of this I had to exert myself and talk to the media. It was crazy. I was not in the frame of mind but had to set things straight. Nisha has been taking care of me through COVID".