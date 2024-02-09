Bombay HC Reserves Order on Rhea Chakraborty's Plea in Sushant Singh Rajput Case

Chakraborty had approached the Bombay High Court seeking suspension of the LOC issued against her earlier in December 2023 as well. The actor stated that she had to travel to Dubai for professional commitments; however, the CBI opposed the relief being granted to her.

Following the death of her late boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in June 2020, Rhea has been facing prosecution in a drugs case.

According to a report by Firstpost, Chakraborty's lawyers, Abhinav Chandrachud and Prasanna Bhangale, told the court that although the CBI has registered an FIR against the actor, she has never been summoned, and there have been no developments in the case in the last few years.

Advocate Shreeram Shirsat, who appeared for the CBI, claimed that the FIR was filed in Patna and the case was being investigated in Delhi, outside of the court's jurisdiction by the CBI.

The next hearing in the case will take place on 20 December.

(With inputs from Times of India and Firstpost)