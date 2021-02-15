Bombay HC Refuses to Quash FIR Against SSR's Sister Priyanka

The Bombay High Court has refused to quash the FIR against Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka, as per a report by Live Law. However, the Court has dismissed the FIR against another sister Meetu Singh. The complaint was filed by the late actor's partner Rhea Chakraborty.

While giving the verdict Justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik observed, "There is prima facie case found against Priyanka Singh and there should not be any impediment against investigation against her".