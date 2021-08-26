ADVERTISEMENT

Bigg Boss OTT: Zeeshan Evicted After Fight With Pratik & Nishant

Zeeshan Khan took to Instagram to share pics of his injury after returning home.

Tryphene Fonseca
Published
Celebrities
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Zeeshan Khan has been evicted after fight with Pratik Sehajpal &amp; Nishant Bhat.</p></div>
i

During the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT that streamed on Wednesday, Zeeshan Khan got into a violent fight with co-contestants Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat while performing a task. Zeeshan was evicted from the house for the same.

Footage from inside the house shows Zeeshan snatching flags from Nishant, even though Pratik attempted to stop him from doing so. The three of them got into an argument after Pratik and Nishant pointed out Zeeshan’s reckless behaviour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the incident, Bigg Boss announced Zeeshan’s eviction from the house. Zeeshan's friend Divya Agarwal tried to calm him down and was seen crying after he left.

Also Read

Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty Breaks Down After Argument With Nishant Bhat

Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty Breaks Down After Argument With Nishant Bhat
ADVERTISEMENT

Zeeshan shared pictures of his injury on his Instagram handle after returning home. He captioned his post with a folded hands emoji.

A few of his fans supported the actor. One commented, “Unfair decisions made by Bigg Boss,” while another said, ”We love you zee. Always with you.”

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The comments on Zeeshan Khan’s post showing injuries post fight with Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat</p></div>

The comments on Zeeshan Khan’s post showing injuries post fight with Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ theonlyzeeshankhan)

ADVERTISEMENT

In the recent Sunday Ka War Episode, host Karan Johar had taken offence to a comment that Zeeshan made: Karan had said, “This is the most misogynistic remark I have heard recently and I have heard a lot of remarks coming out of a man’s mouth. Let me tell you, this remark of yours reeks of misogyny and chauvinism.”

After the incident, Zeeshan and Milind Gaba discussed the episode and claimed that they found Karan to be a biased host who doesn't listen to the boys. "I was termed a misogynist because of that once sentence and the 1000 sentences that were thrown at me by Akshara went unnoticed," Zeeshan had said.

Also Read

Bigg Boss OTT: Milind Gaba Says KJo’s Reaction to Zeeshan Khan Was ‘Biased'

Bigg Boss OTT: Milind Gaba Says KJo’s Reaction to Zeeshan Khan Was ‘Biased'

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT