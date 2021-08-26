Bigg Boss OTT: Zeeshan Evicted After Fight With Pratik & Nishant
Zeeshan Khan took to Instagram to share pics of his injury after returning home.
During the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT that streamed on Wednesday, Zeeshan Khan got into a violent fight with co-contestants Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat while performing a task. Zeeshan was evicted from the house for the same.
Footage from inside the house shows Zeeshan snatching flags from Nishant, even though Pratik attempted to stop him from doing so. The three of them got into an argument after Pratik and Nishant pointed out Zeeshan’s reckless behaviour.
Following the incident, Bigg Boss announced Zeeshan’s eviction from the house. Zeeshan's friend Divya Agarwal tried to calm him down and was seen crying after he left.
Zeeshan shared pictures of his injury on his Instagram handle after returning home. He captioned his post with a folded hands emoji.
A few of his fans supported the actor. One commented, “Unfair decisions made by Bigg Boss,” while another said, ”We love you zee. Always with you.”
In the recent Sunday Ka War Episode, host Karan Johar had taken offence to a comment that Zeeshan made: Karan had said, “This is the most misogynistic remark I have heard recently and I have heard a lot of remarks coming out of a man’s mouth. Let me tell you, this remark of yours reeks of misogyny and chauvinism.”
After the incident, Zeeshan and Milind Gaba discussed the episode and claimed that they found Karan to be a biased host who doesn't listen to the boys. "I was termed a misogynist because of that once sentence and the 1000 sentences that were thrown at me by Akshara went unnoticed," Zeeshan had said.
