Bigg Boss OTT: Akshara Singh Pushes Zeeshan Khan as They Get Into a Fight
Akshara Singh gets into a fight with Zeeshan Khan over arranging clothes in Bigg Boss OTT.
Bigg Boss OTT contestant Akshara Singh had one of the ugliest fights with housemate Zeeshan Khan recently. The fight started after the new BossLady and BossMan, Divya Agarwal and Zeeshan, took the initiative of rearranging everyone's stuff. While everyone else cooperated, Akshara expressed her unhappiness.
Zeeshan requested Akshara a couple of times to arrange her clothes basket, but the actor lost her cool. The duo then got into a heated argument, during which Akshara said, "Ladki se baat karne ka tameez seekh,mera baap banne ki koshish maat karo (You don't know how to talk to women and don't try to act like my father)". During the fight, Akshara pushed Zeeshan and she herself got hurt. Zeeshan was furious and asked her not to play the 'woman card'. Later, he went up to Akshara and apologised if she felt he was being bossy.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.