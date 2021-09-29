Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan Opts Out Due to Health Concerns, Apologises to Fans

In the next story, she re-shared a fan account's story which stated that she'd left the reality show due to panic attacks. Afsana was introduced as a contestant in a new promo for Bigg Boss 15 along with Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, and Simba Nagpal. Afsana was introduced as a ‘gaati koyal’ (the signing nightingale).

Other confirmed contestants are Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Donal Bisht, Umar Riaz. This season has the theme ‘Jungle mai dangal’ and the contestants will have to survive in a forest before they can enter the Bigg Boss house.

BB 15 host Salman Khan said at a media event, “The facilities that contestants will get this time will be lesser than before. They will only get a tiny survival kit, they will be punished, and luxury budgets will be slashed.”

Bigg Boss 15 will air on Colors TV from 2 October.