Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan Opts Out Due to Health Concerns, Apologises to Fans
Afsana Khan posted a picture of medicines on Instagram and apologised to her fans for leaving Bigg Boss 15.
Singer Afsana Khan took to social media to apologise to her fans and confirmed the news of her exiting Bigg Boss 15 due to health concerns.
Reports had claimed that singer Afsana Khan opted out of participation after she had a panic attack at the hotel where the contestants were quarantined. Afsana shared a story with the message, "Mai theek nai aa, dua karo bimar hu bhut. (I am not okay. Please pray for me, I'm very ill.)" The 'Titliaan' singer posted a picture of medicines and wrote, “Sorry my fans plz.”
In the next story, she re-shared a fan account's story which stated that she'd left the reality show due to panic attacks. Afsana was introduced as a contestant in a new promo for Bigg Boss 15 along with Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, and Simba Nagpal. Afsana was introduced as a ‘gaati koyal’ (the signing nightingale).
Other confirmed contestants are Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Donal Bisht, Umar Riaz. This season has the theme ‘Jungle mai dangal’ and the contestants will have to survive in a forest before they can enter the Bigg Boss house.
BB 15 host Salman Khan said at a media event, “The facilities that contestants will get this time will be lesser than before. They will only get a tiny survival kit, they will be punished, and luxury budgets will be slashed.”
Bigg Boss 15 will air on Colors TV from 2 October.
