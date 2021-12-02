Bhuvan Bam Gives 'Money Heist' Cast 'Ideas On How To Kill Arturo'

Netflix also shared a video of Bhuvan interviewing the Professor. He requests Morte to say something for fans from India. "We hope you enjoy the last season. We made it with a lot of love. We are thinking about all you fans and we hope you like this season".

When asked if he has come across crazy fan theories of Money Heist Morte said, "I have come across so many crazy fan theories. But I have to say - some of the theories are so good that I would happily send them to the scriptwriters and ask them to hire these people".