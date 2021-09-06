ADVERTISEMENT

This Money Heist Character Has a Doppelganger in Pakistan!

A doppelganger of Álvaro Morte, who plays the role of The Professor in Money Heist, was found in Pakistan.

Quint NEON
Updated
Social Buzz
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Professor's doppelganger spotted in Pakistan.</p></div>
i

Popular Spanish Netflix show 'Money Heist' has fans hooked with its latest season. As more and more people have started their binge-watching spree, a few fans from Pakistan made a new discovery.

The Professor, one of the lead characters on the show, has a doppelganger in Pakistan. The photo has gone viral on Twitter as the show's fifth season premieres. Check it out here:

ADVERTISEMENT

The character is played by Spanish actor Álavaro Morte, who is also one of the fan favourites. This picture, presumably from a kirana or medical store in Pakistan, has a very close resemblance to Morte. The show also stars The series also stars Pedro Alonso, Miguel Herran, Jaime Lorente, and others, alongside Morte. It is directed by Jesus Colmenar, Koldo Serra and Alex Rodrigo.

Also Read

Jaipur Firm Gives Employees Holiday to Binge Money Heist Season 5

Jaipur Firm Gives Employees Holiday to Binge Money Heist Season 5

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT