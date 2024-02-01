'Want People to Know I Tried to Bring About a Change Through My Art': Bhumi

Speaking about choosing Bhakshak Bhumi said, "In my filmography, I have always tried to be a part of movies that provide something more than just good, old entertainment. Bhakshak secures one of the top spots on that list. It's a fictional film inspired by true events, and my conscience wouldn't have allowed me to let go of the script."

She added, "It's such a sensitive film that deals with abuse of that strata of the society that's not empowered at all. There's a very hard-hitting line in the film, 'You are an orphan, and there's nobody you can call your own. Whatever happens to you, no one will ever know.' And that makes me wonder, as a society where does the accountability come from? That's what the film is about."

Bhumi also spoke about the legacy she wants to leave behind. "I want my films to be watched through generations. I want the future generations to know that through my art I tried my best to change whatever I could. Why do we still speak about Mother India and Rang De Basanti? I still get so much love for Dum Laga Ke Haisha. I know that Bhakshak is going to be that, because when future generations will watch the film they will know where I stand as a human being."

Editor: Arnab Chakravorty