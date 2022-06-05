Rupankar Bagchi Issues 'Unconditional Apology' to KK's Family; Deletes FB Live
During a Facebook live, Rupankar Bagchi had asked, 'Who is KK?', irking fans.
Bengali singer Rupankar Bagchi has issued an apology to late singer KK’s family and fans during a press conference at the Kolkata Press Club. Before KK’s death, Rupankar had hosted a (now deleted) live questioning fans about their ‘obsession with Bombay’ artistes.
He’d talked about how artistes from Kolkata don’t see the kind of crowds that gathered for KK, adding, “Who is KK? We are better than any KK.” This led to him being criticised widely on social media.
Rupankar told the media, “I give my unconditional apology to KK’s family, the people of Mumbai and scores of his fans, people who loved him in Kolkata and all over the country.
"I regret the momentary indiscretion as I was making the Facebook live led to the present situation. I have since deleted the Facebook post but the attacks continue," he said.
The singer added, “Who knew a momentary indiscretion where I could not communicate my thoughts in a proper way and caused anguish to people would lead to such outpouring of anger and hatred against me and my family. I am getting physical threats and even threats to my life on social media over the phone and outside.”
He added that he has ‘nothing personal against KK’ adding that he didn’t even know KK personally, “I had only referred to his concert at Nazrul Manch on Monday and the frenzy among the audience.”
According to Hindustan Times, during his Facebook live, Rupankar had said, “I have seen videos of Anupam Roy, Emaan Chakraborty, Somata, Ujjaini Mukherjee, Fossils, Cactus, Rupam Islan, myself, and others. I think we all sing better than KK, why do you not get excited about us? What is the reason?”
He further said, “Who is KK? We are better than any KK. All the singers I have mentioned are far far better than Mr KK.”
Singer KK passed away on 31 May after giving his last performance at a concert at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata. He fell ill after he reached his hotel and was rushed to the CMRI hospital where he was declared brought dead. According to his autopsy reports, the cause of death was a cardiac arrest.
