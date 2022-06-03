KK Recreating His Debut Song for Gulzar Leaves Netizens Overwhelmed

While sharing the video, Srijit Mukherjee wrote a heartfelt note that said, "Just met him last month for the first time and it seemed that we had known each other for years. The chatter wouldn't just stop. And I was so moved to see the love he had for Gulzar saab. He said he stepped into the film world with Chhod Aaye Hum and sang it to him as a tribute. Farewell, my newest friend. I wish we could have had more sessions on music and food and cinema.”

KK, who gave his voice to some beautiful songs and over 3,500 jingles in his career spanning 25 years, had recorded his first-ever song for Gulzar's acclaimed film, Maachis in 1996. Over 26 years later, he sang his own rendition of 'Chhod Aaye Hum' as a tribute to Gulzar. As this video went viral, fans also expressed their love for KK on social media.