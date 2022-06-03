KK Recreating His Debut Song for Gulzar Leaves Netizens Overwhelmed
KK started his Bollywood journey with the song 'Chhod Aaye Hum.'
The sudden demise of KK has left everyone in utter shock and disbelief. As tributes pour in for the singer, a video of him recording his debut song, 'Chhod Aaye Hum' for Gulzar has left everyone mesmerised and at a loss for words.
The video was shared by filmmaker Srijit Mukherji who recalled his first recording session with KK – back in April – for his upcoming film Sherdil. In the same session, KK recreated the iconic song from Gulzar's Maachis and throughout the video, Gulzar himself seems smitten by KK's performance and compliments him.
While sharing the video, Srijit Mukherjee wrote a heartfelt note that said, "Just met him last month for the first time and it seemed that we had known each other for years. The chatter wouldn't just stop. And I was so moved to see the love he had for Gulzar saab. He said he stepped into the film world with Chhod Aaye Hum and sang it to him as a tribute. Farewell, my newest friend. I wish we could have had more sessions on music and food and cinema.”
KK, who gave his voice to some beautiful songs and over 3,500 jingles in his career spanning 25 years, had recorded his first-ever song for Gulzar's acclaimed film, Maachis in 1996. Over 26 years later, he sang his own rendition of 'Chhod Aaye Hum' as a tribute to Gulzar. As this video went viral, fans also expressed their love for KK on social media.
