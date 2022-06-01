Badshah Mourns KK's Demise, Receives Hate Instead. Will The Hate Ever Stop?
Celebrities are often at the receiving end of unwarranted hate.
Indian rapper Badshah recently received a hate message from an Instagram user after posting a condolence message for the late singer KK. Badshah's wrote, “Why? (broken heart emoji)”. And the hate message read as follows “Tu kab marega”.
The popular rapper, in response, posted an Instagram story, saying “Just to give you an idea what sort of hate we face on an everyday basis.” He continued in the next story and wrote, “What you see is an illusion, what you hear is a lie, some dying to meet you, some pray for you to die.”
Celebrities are often at the receiving end of unwarranted hate. Badshah is among the many celebrities who become a target on the internet for no apparent reason. Many other celebrities have called out social media users for their behaviour – but the virtual world does not learn. Unfortunately, death threats, rape threats or mean comments are the glaring reality of the internet. But the anonymous users do not face any consequences and the cycle continues.
