'Aamir Khan Is A Man Who Has His Head On His Shoulders': Ayesha Jhulka
'Hush Hush' is available to stream on PrimeVideo.
Ayesha Jhulka who plays Meera Yadav in Amazon Prime's Hush Hush spoke to The Quint about her journey as an actor, her experience working with Salman Khan in her first film and a lot more.
She opened up about the kind of problems female actors faced back in the day:
There came a time after 15, 16 or 20 years when I realised I also would want to graduate from whatever I was doing and do some meaningful work. And I would like to do some great meaningful roles. But unfortunately, you only needed to look pretty and needed to know how to dance. The criteria were different. So I decided to take a back seat and wait for my potential to be tapped into.Ayesha Jhulka
She also spoke about the glaring disparity between the kind of roles leading female and male actors got back in the day. Stating that she took a "back seat" before she reached a stage where she would get roles, not to her liking having already done innumerable films that had a similar tonality.
She also spoke about how the process of shooting has changed and the changes that OTT platforms have brought on. She also took a walk down memory lane talking about some of her most successful films.
Watch the video for more.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Topics: Ayesha Jhulka Hush Hush
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.