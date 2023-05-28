ADVERTISEMENT

Athiya Shetty Speaks About Alleged Strip Club Visit With KL Rahul & Friends

In her statement, Athiya asked people to not take things "out of context."

Athiya Shetty took to Instagram to issue a clarification after videos of her and her cricketer-husband KL Rahul's alleged visit to a London strip club surfaced online. KL Rahul is currently in England and underwent a surgery for an injury he sustained during an IPL 2023 match.

“I usually choose to be silent and not react, but sometimes it’s important to stand up for yourself. Rahul, I and our friends went out to a regular place, as one does. Stop taking things out of context and check your facts before reporting. Peace and love," the actor wrote.

A number of fans came out in support of Athiya and Rahul. A fan wrote, "Athiya feeling the need to justify her and her husband going out out like normal human beings is horrible, being a known personality is so tiring.”

