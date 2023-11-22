AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan Defines Every Character From 'Dunki' in One Word

Ahead of Dunki's release, Shah Rukh Khan decided to host a quick '#AskSRK' session for his fans on X (formerly Twitter) on 22 November. The actor answered some fun questions about his upcoming film and also made some revelations.

The actor wrote, "Have 15 minutes to dwell on life the universe and everything else. Ok zyaada ho gaya!! Let’s do a simple why? What? Where? for 15 mins. Feeling happy and feeling Lutt Putt types…#ASKSrk time now…."