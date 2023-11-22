AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan Defines Every Character From 'Dunki' in One Word

Ahead of Dunki's release, Shah Rukh Khan decided to host a quick '#AskSRK' session for his fans on X (formerly Twitter) on 22 November. The actor answered some fun questions about his upcoming film and also made some revelations.
The actor wrote, "Have 15 minutes to dwell on life the universe and everything else. Ok zyaada ho gaya!! Let’s do a simple why? What? Where? for 15 mins. Feeling happy and feeling Lutt Putt types…#ASKSrk time now…."
Have a look at his tweet here:
During the session, a fan asked SRK to describe his Dunki family in one word. In response, SRK described the following characters from his film as follows:
Manu (played by Taapsee Pannu) as "love"; Gulati (played by Boman Irani) as "hope"; Buggu (played by Vikram Kochhar) as "low IQ"; Balli (played by Anil Grover) as "low patience"; Sukhi (played by Vicky Kaushal) as "intense"; and Hardy (himself) as "friend.".
SRK described the film's writer Abhijaat Joshi and director Rajkumar Hirani as "high IQ" and "bossman," respectively.
Another fan asked SRK why the makers chose to call the film Dunki. SRK shared, "Dunki is a way of describing an illegal journey across borders. It is pronounced D-u-n-k-i. It’s pronounced like Funky…Hunky….or yeah Monkey!!!"
Have a look at SRK's some other witty replies:
Dunki is an immigration drama directed by Rajkummar Hirani. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles.
It is backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, Rajkumar Hirani Films, and Jio Studios. The film will hit the big screens on 21 December.
