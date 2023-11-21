'Dunki': Shah Rukh Khan to Drop Film's First Song 'Lutt Putt Gaya' On This Date

Teasing his fans with a few lines from the lyrics of the song, SRK wrote in the caption, "Tere Dil Mein Tent Lagaunga, Tere Ishq mein Goteh Khaunga; Main toh gaya…Lutt Putt Gaya, 30 days to the journey of Love….#Dunki. #DunkiDrop2 - #LuttPuttGaya song out tomorrow!"

Have a look at his post here: