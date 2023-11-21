ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Dunki': Shah Rukh Khan to Drop Film's First Song 'Lutt Putt Gaya' On This Date

'Dunki' starring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal will hit the big screens on 21 December.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
'Dunki': Shah Rukh Khan to Drop Film's First Song 'Lutt Putt Gaya' On This Date
After Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan is all set for the release of his third most-anticipated film of the year, Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. On Tuesday, 21 November, the actor shared a glimpse of the film's first song, 'Lutt Putt Gaya', with his fans and announced its release date.

Teasing his fans with a few lines from the lyrics of the song, SRK wrote in the caption, "Tere Dil Mein Tent Lagaunga, Tere Ishq mein Goteh Khaunga; Main toh gaya…Lutt Putt Gaya, 30 days to the journey of Love….#Dunki. #DunkiDrop2 - #LuttPuttGaya song out tomorrow!"

Have a look at his post here:

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki is an immigration drama set in Punjab. It also stars Boman Irani in a pivotal role. SRK plays Hardy, a man who desperately wants to move to London with his friends. Taapsee plays the character of Manu, and Vicky plays Sukhi in the film.

Dunki is backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, Rajkumar Hirani Films, and Jio Studios. It will hit the big screens on 21 December.

Topics:  Shah Rukh Khan   Taapsee Pannu   Dunki 

Read More
More News
