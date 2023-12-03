AskSRK: Here's SRK's Response to Fan Asking About His Childhood Days In Delhi

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his upcoming film Dunki, which releases in theatres on 22 December. On Saturday, 2 December, Shah Rukh hosted an 'Ask Me Anything' session for his fans on X. He recalled his Delhi days and expressed how much he missed his parents.

A fan posted a still from one of Dunki's songs 'Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se' and asked, "Sir this song made me remember my home did you feel the same when you heard it first ?" In response, the actor wrote, "Yes it really makes me think about my parents…my Delhi days….friends made and lost in time. Very emotional."