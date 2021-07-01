Guiding Light Is Gone: Ashish Chowdhry Mourns Raj Kaushal's Demise

Actor Mandira Bedi's husband and producer Raj Kaushal passed away, due to a cardiac arrest, on 30 June. Several celebrities including Arshad Warsi, Neha Dhupia, Rohit Roy, and Divya Dutta took to social media to share their condolences. Actor Ashish Chowdhry also mourned his demise on social media.

Sharing a series of pictures of the duo, Ashish's heartfelt note reads, "My big brother, my guiding light, my happy quotient, my pamper-me-lots person, is gone. My brother who supported me fiercely like my sister Monica who I also lost, is gone. But yet, he’s filled positivity and gratitude real hard in me. He’s taught me well. To survive any storm. And I’ll do the same today. For him. I love you forever, my Rajiee. Until then my bro. Until we meet again."

Ashish Chowdhry had lost his sister Monica and his brother-in-​law Ajit Chhabria during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.