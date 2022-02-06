ADVERTISEMENT

Photos: Anupam Kher, Javed Akhtar, Amitabh Bachchan at Lata Mangeshkar's House

Lata Mangeshkar's last rites to be held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday (6 February) after being hospitalised for weeks due to COVID complications. Celebrities like Javed Akhtar, Anupam Kher, and Amitabh Bachchan visited Lata Mangeshkar’s residence Prabhukunj to pay their respects.

The last rites will take place in Mumbai's Shivaji Park at 6.30 in the evening. The Government also announced two days of state mourning in Lata Mangeshkar’s honour.

Take a look at the pictures of celebrities visiting the Mangeshkar residence:

