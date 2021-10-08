Mumbai Court Denies Bail to Aryan Khan, Others in Cruise Ship Drugs Case

Aryan Khan's Bail Hearing in Mumbai Cruise Ship Case

ASG Anil Singh argues, for NCB, that the maintainability of the remand application must be considered by the Court. Advocate Maneshinde, for Aryan Khan, rebuts, “In none of the cases decided in the past was the issue of maintainability raised by the NCB."

Maneshinde further said, "Especially since I (Aryan Khan) have not been found in possession of anything. My bail application was given in advance." The reply for the bail applications calls them “misconceived and not maintainable”.

Advocate Maneshinde read out section 36 A of the NDPS Act which states that offences attracting over 3 years of imprisonment are triable by a Special Court in the area where the crime was committed. He argued that it doesn't apply to this case.

Maneshinde also refers to section 437 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) which deals with the conditions required for bail in non-bailable offences.

Advocate Maneshinde and ASG Anil Singh Cite Previous Judgments

Maneshinde referred to the judgment in Mr Sanjay Narhar Malshe vs State of Maharashtra, and submitted that there are many offences that are triable by the Special Court but bail can be considered by the Magistrate Court.