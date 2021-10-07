10 Charges Made Against Aryan Khan, Others & Their Rebuttals in Court
Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt and six others have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days.
A Mumbai court, on Thursday, decided to hear the bail applications filed by Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha and others accused in an alleged drugs case on Friday, 8 October.
The Court rejected further Narcotics Control Bureau custody of Aryan and seven others, and instead sent them to a 14-day judicial custody.
Here are some highlights of what happened in court on Thursday:
Before Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha, Arbaaz Merchantt, and others were presented for remand before the court, Special Public Prosecutor Advait Sethna moved the court to consider the remand application for one Aachit Kumar.
Aachit is alleged to have supplied drugs to Aryan and Arbaaz. After his remand hearing, he was sent to NCB custody till 9 October.
SPP Sethna told the Court, "As far as Aryan and Arbaaz Merchantt are concerned, this accused (Achit Kumar) is the supplier. 2.6 grams of ganja was recovered for him." However, Achit’s counsel Ashwin Thool alleged that NCB’s arrest was illegal.
The NCB sought the custody of Aryan, and others till 11 October to investigate their alleged connection to Aachit and a foreign national who was arrested on Wednesday, claiming it was ‘essential’ for the investigation into a nexus.
ASG Anil Singh, representing the NCB, argued that the agency needs custody to “establish the entire gang operating.” Advocate Satish Maneshinde, for Aryan, argued that nothing had been seized from Aryan.
Aryan Khan, through counsel, stated that his chats with Pratik Gaba, who had invited him to the cruise party, didn’t mention a ‘rave party’. He added that the NCB hasn’t been able to unearth a conspiracy.
In his statement, Aryan noted that he didn't go to the cruise ship event with Arbaaz, but they entered together because they know each other. He claimed that his bag was searched twice but nothing was found, and then his phone was taken from him.
Aryan also stated that he can't be remanded to custody on the sole basis of confronting him with someone, adding, "Now they have arrested cruise organisers... Now conspiracy will be if I have ANY ASSOCIATION with anyone else on the ship."
Advocate Ali Kashiff claimed that his client Munmun Dhamecha didn’t know Aryan or Arbaaz and has also filed for access to the CCTV footage from when she was searched.
While pronouncing the verdict the court noted, "No custodial interrogation is required as sufficient time and opportunity was granted to NCB for investigation. Hence, they are remanded to judicial custody".
