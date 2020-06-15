With Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise rendering everyone speechless in Bollywood, Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to share an old conversation with the actor.The conversation was from the time of the release of Kedarnath, where Arjun is comforting Sushant as the latter was missing his mother. Captioning the post, Arjun wrote, “I didn’t know him well enough though our paths crossed at yrf, events & screenings every now & then. I can’t say I understood what made him make this choice. I can say I felt the pain he did about losing his bearings & feeling that void of his mother. I hope ur in a better & happier space my friend. I hope u have found ur peace. We will all wonder & try & make sense of what happened today.”“I just hope & pray that when the circus settles down we as a society in due course realise ur choice wasn’t driven by one singular moment or thing but a culmination of so much that defines a human being not just by the profession u were in. Rest my dear brother Sushant you are now I hope at peace.”Arjun KapoorSushant had died by suicide at his Mumbai residence. He was 34.Stay Interstellar: Abhishek Kapoor, Sara Mourn Sushant’s Demise