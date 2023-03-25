Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Recall Fond Memories With Mother On Her Death Anniversary

The actor admitted to still feeling lost without his mother, writing, "I’m still this lost child without u Maa… I look for you everywhere cause I’m lost just like I’m this picture but I always believe ur smiling & looking after me somehow just like in this picture..."

His sister, Anshula Kapoor also took to social media to share her heartfelt memories.

Along with a childhood picture of her with her mother, she wrote, "1 years since I’ve felt your hug, since we’ve seen your smile, since I’ve held your hand. Every year when this day comes around, and we finish another year here without you.. it feels like the hole in my heart gets even larger. Can you feel me missing you? Because I miss you everyday. Love you to infinity and beyond.