'You Are the Most Secure Man I Know,' Anushka Sharma's Note For Virat Kohli

Actor Anushka Sharma posted a note on her Instagram praising Virat Kohli for being the most secure man she knows. After sharing a series of photographs along with her message, Anushka ended her post by saying, 'May we never stop goofin' around.'

Here's what Anushka shared in her social media message:

"There is no easy way out, there is no shortcut home.

Your favourite song and words you’ve lived by always. These words hold true for everything including relationships. Takes tremendous courage to be the person you are in a world filled with perceptions & optics. Thank you for inspiring me when I needed it and for keeping your mind open when you needed to listen. Marriage of equals is only possible when both are secure. And you are the most secure man I know! Like I’ve said earlier, fortunate are those who really know the real you, the soul behind all the achievements, the man behind all the projections cast upon you..

May love, honesty, transparency and respect guide us always.



P.S. : May we never stop goofin’ around. I love that about us ❤️"