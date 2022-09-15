Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli React to Tennis Legend Roger Federer's Retirement

Tennis legend Roger Federer recently announced his retirement from the sport following the Laver Cup, which is scheduled to be held in the last week of September. Taking to social media on Thursday, 15 September, the popular tennis player shared a heartfelt letter with his fans, announcing his retirement and captioned it, "To my tennis family and beyond, with love, Roger."

Soon after, the post was flooded with several reactions from his fans. Bollywood actors Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor, and cricketer Virat Kohli also reacted to Federer's retirement, and expressed their heartbreak over it.